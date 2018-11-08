Look Ahead: Thursday First Alert forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Tonight you can expect a slight chance for light rain and also some patchy fog. Lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60.
For Thursday partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for showers and a slight chance for a thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday looks to be wet with a 70% for showers and possibly a thunderstorm with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.
Saturday looks partly cloudy and colder with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.
For Monday there is a 50% chance for showers with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s.
Sunny and much colder weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid 50s and lows around 30 by Wednesday morning.
