Look Ahead: Friday First Alert forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Friday will be a bit rainy, too. There will likely be two round of rain, one in the morning and another in the early-to-mid afternoon. High temperatures will be around the low 60s. Right now it looks like football won't be bothered by any falling precipitation, however rain from earlier in the day, coupled with the cooler temperatures, could mean the bleachers will be wet and the field will be muddy. Temperatures for kickoff will be around 50 and fall intot he mid 40s by the end of the game.