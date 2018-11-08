Look Ahead: Friday First Alert forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Friday will be a bit rainy, too. There will likely be two round of rain, one in the morning and another in the early-to-mid afternoon. High temperatures will be around the low 60s. Right now it looks like football won't be bothered by any falling precipitation, however rain from earlier in the day, coupled with the cooler temperatures, could mean the bleachers will be wet and the field will be muddy. Temperatures for kickoff will be around 50 and fall intot he mid 40s by the end of the game.
Saturday we clear out of the clouds, and get back into sunshine. We will be cooler, though, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunday we will increase the clouds again with only a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.
Monday will be interesting to watch. The difference between the models are pretty stark. The American model keeps us with a cold - perhaps very cold - rain, while the European passes a warm front through the area before the rain and gives us a chance for storms and the possibility for strong storms and severe weather.
I'm going to split the difference as neither model outcome looks more likely than the other - and there isn't any extra data available that would indicate which way to lean. So for now, We'll look at a high of 62 with a 60 percent chance for precipitation. I will say that the chance for rain should hold or increase for Monday we get closer. The main question right now is the temperature. So, we will continue to monitor Monday.
Beyond that, it gets mighty chilly. Highs in the 40s and 50s with lows around freezing next week.
