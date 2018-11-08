Lamar County high schools host breakfasts to honor Veterans

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -Veteran’s Day came a little early for a few local vets as two Lamar County School District high schools host appreciation programs.
Purvis High School and Oak Grove High School students served up the eggs and bacon early Thursday morning to honor vets and show their appreciation.
Oak Grove students hosted their “Salute to Veterans” program at the Movie Star Restaurant.
U.S. History teacher Jerri Whitecotton said this is the 22nd year for the program. She said the breakfast has grown from it’s humble beginnings in the library to now being a well-known event in the community.
“When I first started teaching, I wanted my students to be able to appreciate and acknowledge the fact the sacrifice of our nations military and veterans,” said Whitecotton. “So, the breakfast was a great way to do it.”
Mark Herrington has been attending the program every year since it’s started and he said he’s proud of the young people involved.
“It just means a whole lot,” said Herrington. “Day 1 when Oak Grove started this after Desert Storm, I started coming to it and I served in Iraq in ’05 and that’s probably the only one I missed.”
Moving south of Oak Grove, Purvis High School students hosted their own breakfast.
The Student Council hosted their third annual Veteran’s program.
Students said they wanted to use to this time to honor, recognize, and thank those who risked their lives for American rights and freedom.
“To represent our school, we thought it would be a great way to bring them in and recognize them for their service,” said student council president Casey Burge.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.