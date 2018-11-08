Jones Women’s basketball opens season with high expectations

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - In Missy Bilderback’s first three seasons at Jones College, the Lady Bobcats have posted 75 wins and just 13 losses.
JC enters Thursday’s season-opener at Holmes with high expectations, ranked No. 8 in the NJCAA.
However, there will be a learning curve for the 2018 Lady Bobcats. Five of Jones’ key players last season are currently playing Division I basketball and just five sophomores return to Ellisville.
"I really like our team,” Bilderback said. “Obviously, we lost some really great players. We got kids playing everywhere right now. Big group of kids that we lost last year and obviously the year before, the two seasons we've had. Expectations are high with those two groups, but we feel like we have the talent and group of kids to be able to be really good."
“Hopefully we can go all the way, that’s what we plan to do,” said Jones sophomore guard Breonca Ducksworth, a West Jones grad. “Especially as a team I feel like we have a good, quality team. Good depth – that’s going to take us a long way.”
