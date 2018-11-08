Jones hosts East Mississippi for MACJC title

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - For the first time since 2002, Jones College will host a state championship game in Ellisville.
The 4th-ranked Bobcats (9-1) welcome No. 1 East Mississippi (10-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the MACJC title.
The two programs are quite familiar with one another, having played three times in two years. Saturday will be their first meeting of 2018.
“We won the first game, they won the last two,” said third-year Jones College coach Steve Buckley. “All three have come down to the fourth quarter, probably the last drive of the game. They’re no different than they’ve been, they recruit well, they coach well and they play very hard. So, it’s a tremendous challenge for our football team but we’ll just see what happens Saturday. I think our kids will be ready to play."
