Hattiesburg opens class 5A playoffs vs. Brookhaven

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High has been here before.
The Tigers enjoyed a 14-0 run all the way to the class 5A state championship before falling to West Point.
Hattiesburg is 11-0 in 2018 headed into its first-round playoff matchup with Brookhaven. The Tigers hope to finish the job this time around.
“We got some older guys that are juniors or seniors that were a part of last year’s team,” said Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance. “We got some young guys that are new to this. And for the guys that were a part of last year’s team, they understand, they’ve been here before. They understand about finishing it and completing it. And I think that helps them to understand the big picture.”
