Hattiesburg non-profit donating this holiday season

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A local religious organization and a newly founded non-profit are working to help meet needs in the Pine Belt.
“We want to help meet some needs and share God’s love on a real tangible basis," Jim Prout said.
Area organizations working to help others in need. Christian Services in Hattiesburg shining its light on area needs.
“With the holidays, especially Thanksgiving, everybody gets in the turkey mode and we like to sit down and eat," Prout said. "We are gearing up for our community Thanksgiving dinner in a couple of weeks. We are seeing the need for people to have something in their cupboards and be able to have food at the house. There’s a great need.”
A group of Pine Belt women also high-lighting the importance of needs surrounding their community.
“Our mission is to give back," Charleshia Woodland said. "Just to feed those who are in need. "It doesn’t matter where they might be. Just reach out to those who we see are in need of help.”
Soul Feeders Food Pantry was born just a few months ago. Since that time Co-Founder Charleshia Woodland said their team is striving to make a big impact.
“Just donate," Woodland said. "If you have canned goods in your cabinet, if you go to a salvage store and see things just grab them. Anything will help.”
“We are just calling out and wanting to encourage people as a community, let’s stand together and make sure each person has something on their plate this Thanksgiving," Prout said.
All donations will stay in the Pine Belt.
