Hattiesburg hair salon raided by DEA

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Drug Enforcement Administration agents raided a business on West 4th Street in Hattiesburg on Wednesday.
Officials with the DEA confirmed multiple arrests were made during the raid at Dynasty Hair Design. We’re told the arrests are in connection to a narcotics investigation.
DEA officials said several law enforcement agencies assisted in Wednesday’s raid, and the investigation is ongoing.
This is not the first time this beauty salon and barber shop has been raided by federal authorities. In 2013, a multi-agency task force made one arrest and seized a small amount of marijuana when a search warrant was served at the business.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.