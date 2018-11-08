Coroner: Forrest Co. murder victim was shot in head

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Autopsy results released Thursday morning reveal new details in the death of 35-year-old Jacqueline Davis.
Davis was found dead inside a Forrest County home on Friday, Nov. 2 after sheriff’s deputies received a report of a shooting at the residence on Archie Smith Road.
Investigators initially said it appeared Davis had not been shot and may have died from blunt force trauma.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said he received the results from Davis’ autopsy on Thursday. Benedict said those results show Davis was shot in the head.
Robert Maye, 32, is charged with Davis’ murder. Investigators said they believe Maye was Davis’ boyfriend and the two lived in the same home.
Maye is being held without bond at the Forrest County Jail.
Family and friends will be able to view Davis' body from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the New Season Family Worship Center.
