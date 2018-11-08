Consider This: Veterans Day is a time to be thankful

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Veterans Day is Nov. 11. The first Veterans Day, called “Armistice Day,” was on Nov. 11, 1919 - the first anniversary of the end of World War I.
Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans—living or dead—but especially gives thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably during both war and peacetime.
A Veterans Day National Ceremony is held each year on Nov. 11 at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony begins with a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns and continues with a parade of colors and remarks from dignitaries.
The ceremony is intended to honor and thank all who served in the armed forces.
Many communities plan special events to honor their hometown veterans.
The military men and women who serve and protect the U.S. come from all walks of life; they are parents, children, grandparents, friends, neighbors and coworkers, and are an important part of their communities.
Hundreds of veterans live here in the Pine Belt. These men and women deserve our gratitude for their willingness to serve this country and help protect our rights and our freedoms. The next time you exercise the freedom of speech, to vote, to move freely about the country, to protect your family and gather in your house of worship, you should thank a veteran.
Consider This: We should be thankful to our veterans for their service and should express that thanks to them whenever we get the opportunity.
