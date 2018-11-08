Clarke Co. Sheriff Dept. seeks help finding missing woman

Alisha Lynn Blair Ivy was last seen Sunday in Quitman. (Source: CCSD) (Briggs, Shakari)
November 8, 2018 at 12:36 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 12:43 PM

CLARKE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help to locate a missing woman. According to Sheriff Todd Kemp, Alisha Lynn Blair Ivy was last seen Sunday in Quitman. Authorities describe the 23-year-old as 5′11′ weighing 150 pounds.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson tells WDAM that Ivy’s phone was “last pinged possibly in the south east part of Jasper County.”

*** Missing Person *** Alisha Lynn Blair Ivy DOB: 08/18/1995 5’ 11” 150 lbs We would like the public’s...

Posted by Clarke County Sheriff's Department on Monday, November 5, 2018

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the criminal investigation division at (601) 776-5252 or the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers hotline at (601) 485- 1860.

