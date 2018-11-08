Camp Shelby commander speaks at Veterans Day program

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The commander of the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center was the guest speaker at an annual Veterans Day program at the Forrest County campus of Pearl River Community College on Thursday.
Col. Bobby Ginn spoke about the importance of the holiday to a gathering of faculty, staff and students. After his presentation, many students signed thank you cards that will be sent to Mississippi National Guard soldiers who are deployed overseas.
The Veterans Day program is hosted by PRCC’s History and Humanities Club.
