Buster the Bus teaches kids bus safety

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Jones County School District elementary students learned a lesson on bus safety from a talking bus named Buster.
The children gathered at the West Jones High School Performing Arts Center where they were taught how to safely board and ride the bus. According to Crossgate Services, the home of Buster the Talking Bus, the mission is to help children stay safe on the school bus.
Transportation Director Terry Graham said the district invites Crossgate Services to conduct the program every other year. However, Graham said this year the program comes with perfect timing after recent cases across the country of children being hit and killed by drivers while boarding the bus.
“Why?" said Graham. “Why not wait just be patient? It could cost a life.”
In October, a Lee County 9-year-old boy, Dalen Thomas, was hit by a driver while getting on the bus. He later died from his injuries.
Graham said on average, drivers run the bus stop safety sign while children are loading and unloading 84,000 times a day.
