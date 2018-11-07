U.S. Senate candidate Chris McDaniel casts vote in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - U.S. Senate candidate Chris McDaniel casts his vote in Tuesday’s midterm election in Jones County. Just before 4:30 p.m., McDaniel made a stop by the George Harrison Multi-purpose Center in Ellisville to vote.
Joining him were his wife and two children. McDaniel is running in the special election against Democrat candidate Mike Espy and fellow Republican candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith.
He has served as a state senator since 2008. McDaniel is an advocate for private property rights and the restriction on the use of eminent domain.
