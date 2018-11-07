Southern Miss basketball opens season with wins

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Southern Miss basketball opened the 2018-19 season with two wins.
The Lady Eagles began the day with an 11 a.m. tip-off against William Carey on “Education Day” at Reed-Green Coliseum. Coach Joye Lee-McNelis’ squad walked away with a 74-48 win over the Lady Crusaders.
USM women’s basketball hosts Grambling State on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The men’s team capped off the night with a 111-66 blowout over Southeastern Baptist. The Golden Eagles visit Southern Methodist on Sunday at 2 p.m.
