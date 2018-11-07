Some Hattiesburg residents experiencing delays in trash pickup

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Some Hattiesburg residents may have noticed delays in garbage pickup this week. The city announced Wednesday the delays are due to “unforeseen equipment issues.”
According to the city, blue can pickup will continue in Ward 2 today and move into Ward 3. If you live in Ward 3 and your blue can has not been picked up by this evening, you should leave the can out overnight.
The same goes for brown trash cans. If your can is usually collected on Wednesday but has not been emptied by this evening, keep it out overnight.
The city is asking for patience as public works crews continue to work to complete all trash pickup routes across the city.
