Report: Wide receiver Dez Bryant to sign with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Cowboy wide receiver Dez Bryant is signing with the Saints. That’s according to a report by Ian Rapoport.
The 30-year-old Bryant caught 531 passes in eight seasons with Dallas, and went to three Pro Bowls. Last season, he had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns
Michael Thomas is putting up big numbers for the Black and Gold, 880 yards and five touchdowns. But after Thomas, there’s a big drop-off in production at the receiving spot.
Ted Ginn, Jr. was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury last month. Big offseason signing, Cameron Meredith, has zero targets in the last three contest. Rookie Tre’Quan Smith has 214 yards and three touchdowns this season.
