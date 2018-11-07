A political year dominated by women faces its electoral test

Andria Tupola, Hawaii Republican candidate for governor, works the phone bank for some last minute campaigning at her campaign headquarters Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Honolulu. Tupola is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. David Ige. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) (Marco Garcia)
By JUANA SUMMERS and GEOFF MULVIHILL | November 7, 2018 at 8:48 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 8:48 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The midterm elections have brought a surge of female candidates to ballots across the country. Now, in a year that has been defined by the political awakening and activism of women, Election Day is testing whether those women will reach office in record-breaking numbers.

In the House, 237 women are on the ballot as major-party candidates. Many of them are running for office for the first time. If more than 84 of those women win on Tuesday, it will set a record for the number of women serving in the House.

Women also are on the ballot for governor in 16 states. There are six women serving as governors, and the record is nine, which was reached in 2004 and 2007.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks at the Macomber Recreation Building during a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Rincon, Ga., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after casting her ballot in the general election, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Osceola, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018 photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during her debate with Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa. (Rodney White/Des Moines Register via AP, Pool, File)
Kansas gubernatorial candidate Laura Kelly votes Tuesday morning, Nov. 6th, 2018 at the Topeka Civic Theater in Topeka, Kans. (Rex Wolf/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)
Kansas gubernatorial candidate Laura Kelly signs in to vote Tuesday morning, Nov. 6th, 2018 at the Topeka Civic Theater in Topeka (Rex Wolf/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)
FLE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, Kansas Democratic Congressional candidate Sharice Davids talks to volunteer at her campaign office in Overland Park, Kan. Davids is challenging Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder in Kansas' 3rd District in the Nov. 6 election. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
New Mexico candidate for congress Deb Haaland and candidate for state auditor Brian Colon greet each other at Cocina Azul restaurant in Albuquerque, N.M., on midterms election day Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Juan Labreche)
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018 file photo, Rashida Tlaib, Democratic candidate for the Michigan's 13th Congressional District, smiles during a rally in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
