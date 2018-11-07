Player of the Week - Columbia’s Omar Johnson

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - After every practice, the Columbia Wildcats walk past the statue of Walter Payton – their cherished alumnus who at one point owned the NFL record for rushing yards.
This monument stands out to two Wildcats in particular – running backs Omar Johnson and Kentrel Bullock. Both backs have rushed for over 1,000 yards this season with Johnson leading the way (1,364).
“Come out, try to be just like that statue,” Johnson said. “Just keep running hard, try to do it for the team, try to be just like [Payton]. Try to be the best I can be."
“He's the same kid every day,” said Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback. “He's very humble, he works extremely hard. This summer he put in a lot of time to be a great player. Every day he's come out here just grinding, trying to be the best he can."
With Bullock being a junior and Johnson just a freshman, both Wildcats bring their own style of running to Columbia’s offensive attack. Both players are grateful for the boys up front on the offensive line.
"They come out every day, they work, they work,” Johnson said. “When I'm running, I trust them. They say they got my back. I got they back."
"What makes it fun to block for them and easy to block for them is it's fun to watch them go,” said Columbia senior offensive lineman Reagan Davis. “All you gotta do is give ‘em a few seconds and they can do something special."
“When you have two 1,000-yard rushers like we do, it’s an 11-man job,” Bilderback said. “It’s not a one-person job. It takes the whole offensive line. It takes the receivers blocking, quarterback doing his fakes. It goes back to our philosophy – we’re trying to win at the line of scrimmage. Our offensive line has been a huge credit to that. We have two explosive backs as well, too.”
