PINK UP: Hattiesburg woman encourages others not to give up

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - WDAM is going pink. Jessica Bowman introduces you to one Hattiesburg woman encouraging others suffering with breast cancer, not to give up.
“We lost our mother in 2011 to lung and bone cancer and we lost our brother in 2013 to lung cancer,” Pansy Cephus said.
A family fighting cancer, together. Pansy Cephus' little sister Jessica Martin was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009.
“He called, he said I need you to come in the office,” Jessica Martin said. “Yes, we did find cancer.”
With an infections spirit and strong faith, Martin began her journey.
“I share my story because I have come in contact with a lot of women and men that have breast cancer," Martin said. "You got to have a positive attitude. You got to have support like I had with my sister, my family and my friends.”
A week after diagnosis Martin underwent a bilateral mastectomy followed with re-constructive surgery. The fight didn't stop there.
“I’m still going through it because in 2014 it metabolized into my right femur,” Martin said. “With that being said, I had to go have more surgery.”
Martin had to go back through radiation treatment for bone cancer during that time. Her last surgery was in August 2018.
“I love heels," Martin said. "I didn’t think I would ever be able to wear my heels again. I’m able to wear my heels, I’m able to dance, I’m able to do anything I possibly want to do. There’s no shame in having cancer. I fought every day. I’ve been fighting since 2009. I’m still fighting and I’m not going down.”
“She’s not a quitter," Cephus said. "I guess it’s in our blood because we pray a lot. We have a praying family and we know that God is going to answer those prayers.”
Martin is now in remission.
