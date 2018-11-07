Mize upsets Loyd Star; hosts Richton in round 2

MIZE, MS (WDAM) - Mize stayed alive in the class 2A playoffs with a 36-34 win at one-seed Loyd Star on Friday night.
Sophomore quarterback Tyrese Ducksworth was sensational with 330 rushing yards to lead the Bulldogs.
Mize (4-8) hopes to play upset again when it hosts Richton (8-3) on Friday night.
“When you get in the playoffs, everybody’s 0-0 and you’ve got a chance,” said Mize head coach Kenny Robinson. “We’ve fought obstacles all year long, we’ve overcame a lot of adversity. We don’t have anything to lose, I guess is the best way to put it.”
