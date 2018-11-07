Laurel PD arrests armed robbery suspect

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - A suspect is behind bars on a $35,000 bond after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in Laurel early Tuesday morning.
Capt. Tommy Cox, with the Laurel Police Department, said 38-year-old Joseph Davis has been charged with armed robbery.
Cox said the victim reported he was robbed just after 3 a.m. on South 16th Avenue and gave officers a description of the suspect.
Cox said Davis was arrested in the same area about 30 minutes after the robbery.
Davis made his initial court appearance Wednesday where his bond was set.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.