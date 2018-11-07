HPD investigating deadly election night hit-and-run

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating an overnight hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 49.
HPD officials said officers responded to the reported hit-and-run on Hwy. 49 near U.S. Highway 98 around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the southbound side of the highway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
HPD does not have a description of the vehicle involved in the incident at this time. If you have any details that could help the investigation, you’re asked to call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.