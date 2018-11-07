Four Mize Bulldogs sign athletic scholarships

MIZE, MS (WDAM) - A number of Mize students took the next step in their athletic careers on Tuesday afternoon.
Bulldogs baseball players Clay Cook and Tyler Temple signed scholarships with East Central Community College and Mississippi University for Women, respectively.
"I just believe it was the best fit for my career, it’s the best for my academic reasons too,” Temple said. “It’s just the best fit for me all around."
Mize seniors Savannah Bryant and Hannah Fewell signed softball commitments with Hinds Community College and Mississippi University for Women, respectively.
"I like the coaches and I like the facilities,” Bryant said. “I just feel like it was the place to be."
“It’s a really good day for our school, for our town,” said Mize baseball coach Adam Dyess. “Especially each of these individuals that have earned the right to play at the next level, especially from a small school like we are.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.