First Alert: Wednesday Forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Take your raincoat as you head out the door. We’ll see scattered thunderstorms fire up later this morning into this afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid-70s. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the mid-60s.
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible again Thursday, just not as widespread as today. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
A cold front will move though on Friday, giving us a good shot at rain most of the day. Highs will be in the low 60s. That front will bring round one of cooler air for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s with sunny skies. Lows this weekend will be in the low 40s.
A second front will arrive early next week, and this will bring us a bigger shot of Canadian air. That will cause our highs to only reach the low 50s next week with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s by next Tuesday and Wednesday. This could also give us our first frost and freeze of the fall.
