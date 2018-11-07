Family releases funeral arrangements for slain Forrest County woman

According to authorities, Davis was found dead in her home in the 300 block of Archie Smith Road in Rawls Springs. John Tryner, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigator, says they received a report of a woman shot around 5:30 p.m. However, he believes she did not die from a gunshot wound adding that she likely died as a result of blunt force trauma. The coroner has yet to release the details of an autopsy to confirm those reports.