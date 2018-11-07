Family releases funeral arrangements for slain Forrest County woman

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The family of a slain Forrest County woman have released her funeral arrangements. Family and friends will be able to view 35-year-old Jacqueline Davis' body from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the New Season Family Worship Center located at 1634 W. 7th Street.
According to authorities, Davis was found dead in her home in the 300 block of Archie Smith Road in Rawls Springs. John Tryner, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigator, says they received a report of a woman shot around 5:30 p.m. However, he believes she did not die from a gunshot wound adding that she likely died as a result of blunt force trauma. The coroner has yet to release the details of an autopsy to confirm those reports.
Thirty-two-year-old Robert Maye, who authorities believe was Davis; significant other, was arrested at the scene of the crime and charged with murder. Maye was denied bond during his initial court appearance on Sunday. He is currently in the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.