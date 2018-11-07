Endangered/Missing Child alert issued for 10-year-old Brandon girl

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 10-year-old Savannah Moody of Brandon. Source: MBI
By Waverly McCarthy | November 7, 2018 at 3:09 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 8:45 PM

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 10-year-old Savannah Moody of Brandon.

Savannah Moody is described as a Native American girl, 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder length hair.

Moody is accompanied by Rosalia Moody.

Rosalia Moody is described as a Hispanic girl, 52-years-old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with dark eyes and black, unknown style of hair.

Savannah Moody is accompanied by Rosalia Moody. Source: MBI

Last seen on foot, unknown direction of travel.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Savannah Moody or Rosalia Moody, contact the Brandon Police Department at 601-825-7225.

