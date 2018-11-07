Endangered/Missing Child alert issued for 10-year-old Brandon girl

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 10-year-old Savannah Moody of Brandon.
Savannah Moody is described as a Native American girl, 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder length hair.
Moody is accompanied by Rosalia Moody.
Rosalia Moody is described as a Hispanic girl, 52-years-old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with dark eyes and black, unknown style of hair.
Last seen on foot, unknown direction of travel.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Savannah Moody or Rosalia Moody, contact the Brandon Police Department at 601-825-7225.
