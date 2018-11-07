Decision 2018: Election results in the Pine Belt

By Jayson Burnett | November 7, 2018 at 12:27 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 12:38 AM

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Voters in the Pine Belt took to the polls to cast their November ballots Tuesday. Several races were won outright. Others will head to a runoff on November 27.

Here are the results from this year’s midterm elections in the Pine Belt:

Jones County School Board District 1:

  • Ronnie Herrington - 60 percent with 1,838 votes 
  • James H. Walters - 40 percent with 1,229 votes

Jasper County School Board District 3 West:

  • Jefferson Hughes - 42 percent with 262 votes (runoff)
  • Betty Love Curry - 36 percent with 226 votes (runoff)
  • Tomeka Ducksworth - 22 percent with 135 votes

Forrest Co. & Youth Court Judge:

  • Carol Jones Russell - 33 percent with 6,428 votes (runoff)
  • Pamela Luckie Castle - 31 percent with 6,194 votes (runoff)
  • James D. 'Jim" Johson - 22 percent with 4,324 votes
  • Robert Davis - 14 percent with 2,826 votes

Forrest Co. Justice Court Judge District 2:

  • Anthony McCullum - 35 percent with 1,988 votes (runoff)
  • Zachary M. Vaughn - 27 percent with 1,1552 votes (runoff)
  • Christopher ‘Chris’ Townsend - 22 percent with 4,324 votes
  • John Derek Tryner - 16 percent with 921 votes

Forrest Co. School Board District 3:

  • Angela Brown - 54 percent with 814 votes
  • Cliff Lazenby - 46 perent with 687 votes

Forrest Co. Election Comm. District 1:

  • Gentry Mordica - 56 percent with 2,227 votes
  • F. Charles Phillips, Sr. - 44 with 1,763 votes

Perry Co. School Board District 4:

  • Sharon Lott - 57 percent with 272 votes
  • John H. Garner - 43 percent with 206 votes 

Wayne Co. School Board District 3:

  • George E. Alsworth - 50 percent with 695 votes
  • Prince Staten - 50% - 50 percent with 684 votes

Marion Co. School Board 3:

  • Jessie D. Graham - 58 percent with 565 votes
  • Lonnie C. Ball, Sr. - 42 percent with 410 votes

Marion Co. School Board 4:

  • Wendy Hammonds - 53 percent with 614 votes
  • David Foxworth - 47 percent with 538 votes

Marion Co. Mun. Sep. School District Trustee:

  • Chris Wallace - 53 percent with 671 votes
  • Ronald Luethje - 47 percent with 584 votes

Covington Co. School Board District 4:

  • Rene Shoemaker - 60 percent with 616 votes
  • Kathryn ‘Kitty’ Sims - 40 percent 411 votes

Covington Co. School Board District 3:

  • Larry Waters - 35 percent with 421 votes (runoff)
  • Terry Bryant - 28 percent with 338 votes (runoff)
  • Ricky McNair - 21 percent with 256 votes
  • Lina Fairley - 16 percent with 196 votes

Lamar Co. Court Judge:

  • Brad A. Touchstone - 77 percent with 13,260 votes
  • Douglas E. Miller - 23 percent with 4,067 votes

Lamar Co. School Board D:

  • Terry Ingram - 53 percent with 2,200 votes
  • Matt Miller - 47 percent with 1,974 votes

Lamar Co. School Board B:

  • James ‘Jim’ Braswell - 64 percent with 1,669 votes
  • Reggie Townsend - 36 percent with 949 votes

