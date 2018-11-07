Decision 2018: Election results in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Voters in the Pine Belt took to the polls to cast their November ballots Tuesday. Several races were won outright. Others will head to a runoff on November 27.
Here are the results from this year’s midterm elections in the Pine Belt:
Jones County School Board District 1:
- Ronnie Herrington - 60 percent with 1,838 votes
- James H. Walters - 40 percent with 1,229 votes
Jasper County School Board District 3 West:
- Jefferson Hughes - 42 percent with 262 votes (runoff)
- Betty Love Curry - 36 percent with 226 votes (runoff)
- Tomeka Ducksworth - 22 percent with 135 votes
Forrest Co. & Youth Court Judge:
- Carol Jones Russell - 33 percent with 6,428 votes (runoff)
- Pamela Luckie Castle - 31 percent with 6,194 votes (runoff)
- James D. 'Jim" Johson - 22 percent with 4,324 votes
- Robert Davis - 14 percent with 2,826 votes
Forrest Co. Justice Court Judge District 2:
- Anthony McCullum - 35 percent with 1,988 votes (runoff)
- Zachary M. Vaughn - 27 percent with 1,1552 votes (runoff)
- Christopher ‘Chris’ Townsend - 22 percent with 4,324 votes
- John Derek Tryner - 16 percent with 921 votes
Forrest Co. School Board District 3:
- Angela Brown - 54 percent with 814 votes
- Cliff Lazenby - 46 perent with 687 votes
Forrest Co. Election Comm. District 1:
- Gentry Mordica - 56 percent with 2,227 votes
- F. Charles Phillips, Sr. - 44 with 1,763 votes
Perry Co. School Board District 4:
- Sharon Lott - 57 percent with 272 votes
- John H. Garner - 43 percent with 206 votes
Wayne Co. School Board District 3:
- George E. Alsworth - 50 percent with 695 votes
- Prince Staten - 50% - 50 percent with 684 votes
Marion Co. School Board 3:
- Jessie D. Graham - 58 percent with 565 votes
- Lonnie C. Ball, Sr. - 42 percent with 410 votes
Marion Co. School Board 4:
- Wendy Hammonds - 53 percent with 614 votes
- David Foxworth - 47 percent with 538 votes
Marion Co. Mun. Sep. School District Trustee:
- Chris Wallace - 53 percent with 671 votes
- Ronald Luethje - 47 percent with 584 votes
Covington Co. School Board District 4:
- Rene Shoemaker - 60 percent with 616 votes
- Kathryn ‘Kitty’ Sims - 40 percent 411 votes
Covington Co. School Board District 3:
- Larry Waters - 35 percent with 421 votes (runoff)
- Terry Bryant - 28 percent with 338 votes (runoff)
- Ricky McNair - 21 percent with 256 votes
- Lina Fairley - 16 percent with 196 votes
Lamar Co. Court Judge:
- Brad A. Touchstone - 77 percent with 13,260 votes
- Douglas E. Miller - 23 percent with 4,067 votes
Lamar Co. School Board D:
- Terry Ingram - 53 percent with 2,200 votes
- Matt Miller - 47 percent with 1,974 votes
Lamar Co. School Board B:
- James ‘Jim’ Braswell - 64 percent with 1,669 votes
- Reggie Townsend - 36 percent with 949 votes
