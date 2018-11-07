Cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run; MHP turning to public for help

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is turning to the public for help tracking down leads in a hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured over the weekend.
MHP Sgt. Travis Luck said the collision happened on State Route 11 near Millcreek Road in Forrest County around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Luck said troopers were called after a passing motorist found 56-year-old Larry Magee, of Petal, lying in a ditch.
MHP’s investigation shows Magee was riding a bicycle north on the highway when he was hit by a vehicle head-on.
That vehicle left the scene after the crash, Luck said.
MHP is now hoping someone will come forward with information that will lead investigators to the driver involved. Luck said the only evidence recovered from the scene was a Toyota emblem.
If you have any information that could help investigators solve this case, you’re asked to call crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
