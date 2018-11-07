Coroner identifies man killed in election night hit-and-run

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - We now know the identity of the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg on election night.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict identified the victim as 35-year-old Charles Ellis McIntyre.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the hit-and-run on Hwy. 49 near U.S. Highway 98 around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found McIntyre lying on the southbound side of the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
HPD does not have a description of the vehicle involved in the incident at this time. If you have any details that could help this ongoing investigation, you’re asked to call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
