Collins native Demario Davis dominant with Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WDAM) - In just his first season with the New Orleans Saints, Demario Davis has made quite the imprint.
The linebacker leads New Orleans (7-1) with 62 combined tackles. Perhaps, playing professional football just 130 miles from his hometown of Collins, Mississippi has provided some extra “juice.”
Davis is happy to be back near his home state of Mississippi – where he can visit his alma mater Brandon High on Friday nights. Growing up in Collins, Davis looked up to players of the Pine Belt like Correll Buckhalter and his cousin Steve McNair.
“It’s been amazing to be back down south,” Davis said. “My high school team had a game the other day, I could drive down on a Friday night and go support them. My family gets to make it to all the games. It’s just special being back down south playing football. Football just makes sense down south. Buckhalter was the man. Steve McNair, my first cousin. A lot of my cousins were high school and college phenoms. So, football was just engrained in me from an early age and that’s really where it started down in Collins, Mississippi.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.