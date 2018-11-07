Chris McDaniel backing Cindy Hyde-Smith

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Chris McDaniel encouraged his supporters to stand strong in hopes of conservative leadership moving forward as Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy will battle for a U.S. Senate seat in a runoff on November 27.
WDAM cameras were inside McDaniel’s watch party at the Gables in Laurel Tuesday night.
“Mr. McDaniel, can we get a comment from you," a WDAM reporter asked. McDaniel responded, “not right now. We will talk later.”
Chris McDaniel quickly left the Gables in Laurel following his defeat for a U.S. Senate seat. Moments before, McDaniel took the stage thanking the crowd for their support.
“I owe you all so much. We fought so hard and we came up short," McDaniel said. "That happens sometimes and that’s okay.”
As the crowd cheered during the U.S. Senate hopeful's concession speech, McDaniel continued to show his support for a conservative future.
“We now have to unite. Mr. Espy cannot be allowed to win this seat," McDaniel said. "President Trump wants us to unite. We will unite and we will back Cindy Hyde-Smith.”
McDaniel said he does not see eye to eye with Cindy Hyde-Smith's platform, however he will back her in the runoff.
“I don’t agree she is the conservative for this state," McDaniel said. "But I can tell you unequivocally Mr. Espy has no business being anywhere near the U.S. State Senate.”
“I think that is a positive thing," Leonard Evans said. "I don’t think we have any other options at this point but to throw our support behind Senator Smith.”
“Sad, melancholy, not just because Chris lost, but because conservatism lost," S. Ross Aldridge said. "He was our conservative standard barrier for Mississippi. Yes, we need to unite and promote President Trump’s agenda. Hopefully, Cindy Hyde-Smith will do that also.”
“I’ve made so many good friends on this campaign," McDaniel said. "To the people who rode with me across the state, thank you so much.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.