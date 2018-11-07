Baria campaigns in Hattiesburg on Election Day

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Democratic candidate for one of two Senate seats up for grabs was in Hattiesburg making his last rounds on the campaign trail Tuesday.
David Baria was at Lilly Burney Elementary talking to people about his plans if elected.
Baria said it’s a crucial election for the future.
“We’ve got to get out and vote like our future depends on it because it does,” Baria said. “If you’re young, it’s definitely about your future. If you’re my age then its about your children and your grandchildren’s future. We have got to do something about where the direction of America is heading and today is the day we do that.”
Baria faces incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, Libertarian Danny Bedwell and Shawn O’Hara of the Reform Party.
