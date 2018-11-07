AP: Sen. Roger Wicker wins re-election

By Tim Doherty | November 6, 2018 at 8:13 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 8:17 PM

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Mississippi is returning one incumbent to the United States Senate.

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker defeated a trio of challengers Tuesday to win a second consecutive full, six-year Senate seat. The Associated Press called the race just after 8 p.m.

Wicker, 67, was appointed to the Senate in December 2007 by then-Gov. Haley Barbour to serve out the unexpired term of then-Sen. Trent Lott.

He won a special election in 2008 to serve out Lott’s remaining five years, then was elected to a full term in 2012, receiving 57 percent of the vote six years ago.

Wicker, a former Congressman, has won nine consecutive elections to federal office, including six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

