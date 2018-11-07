AP declares Steven Palazzo winner of 4th Congressional District seat

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Rep. Steven Palazzo came out on top in Tuesday’s general election to represent Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.
Palazzo faced off against Democratic candidate Jeramey Anderson and Reform candidate Lajena Sheets.
He was first elected to represent U.S. House District 4 in 2010 after serving as a state representative for about four years. Palazzo was sworn-in on Jan. 5, 2011.
Palazzo currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for designating every dollar of federal discretionary spending. He is also on various subcommittees, including the commerce, justice, science subcommittee on agriculture and the Homeland Security subcommittee.
