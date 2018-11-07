AP: Michael Guest winner in 3rd Congressional District

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Republican Michael Guest will be the new face in Washington D.C. to represent Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.
The Associated Press declared Guest the winner of the congressional race just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Guest defeated Democrat Michael Evans and Matthew Holland of the Reform Party.
Currently serving as the District Attorney for Madison and Rankin counties, Guest has served as a District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney for 22 years.
Guest will replace Republican Gregg Harper, who announced his retirement after serving in Congress since 2009.
