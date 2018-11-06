Tuesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with a line of storms that’s falling apart as it moves into the area. which will give us some rain for the morning commute. The rain should be out of here by 10 a.m. leaving us dry for the rest of the day, which is good news as you head out to vote today. Highs will be in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps this evening will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.