Seminary students cleared for pickup after bomb threat evacuation

COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Students at Seminary High School, Seminary Middle School and Seminary Elementary School have been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to Covington County School District Superintendent Dr. Arnetta Crosby.
Crosby said all students have been bused to secure locations. SHS students have been taken to Collins High School, SMS students have been taken to Carver Middle School and SES students have been taken to Collins Elementary School.
Crosby said all Seminary students have been cleared for pickup at their respective locations.
According to Crosby, authorities are now sweeping the entire Seminary schools campus with bomb-sniffing dogs.
