Rep. Palazzo has lunch with veterans in Hub City on Election Day

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo was in Hattiesburg making a final push for votes ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Palazzo, the incumbent representative from Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District, met with a some veterans for lunch in the Hub City and spoke with them about what’s at stake in this election.
“I hope the political pundits that we’ve been hearing for the past month that there’s a big blue wave that it doesn’t happen," Palazzo said. "I do feel like just from seeing the enthusiasm here in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District, I think it’s contagious and that it’s spreading throughout the nation that we’re going to hold the House and pick up some seats in the Senate and we’re going to just keep doing what we’re doing.”
Palazzo faces Democrat Jeremey Anderson and Lajena Sheets of the Reform Party.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.