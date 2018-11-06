High School Football Recap-Week 12

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - For the past two years, Hattiesburg High School has done everything it possibly could during the regular season.
Two years, 22 wins, zero losses. Two Region 4-5A championships came with two top seeds in the South State playoffs.
“I tell people that we don’t take that for granted,” Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance said. “It’s tough to do.
“It just shows you how good those (South) Panola teams were back in the day and even West Point the last couple of years. It’s a tough task that’s for sure.”
But after coming up short in the 2017 Class 5A state championship game, the Tigers are looking forward to getting back on the path that will take them back for another shot at the top prize.
“We’re definitely not satisfied,” Vance said.
The Tigers (11-0) will open postseason play at 7 p.m. Friday by welcoming Brookhaven High School (7-4) to D.I. Patrick Stadium.
“Ole Brook,” Vance said. “It’s a team that we played a couple years ago in the playoffs, so even though it’s a new coach, it’s a team we’re familiar with, at least somewhat.
“The quarterback’s a big-time player, they’ve got a receiver who’s very good and seven guys who run the football. We will just have to be prepared and be ready to go.”
Hattiesburg wrapped up its regular season Friday night with a 58-6 victory over West Harrison High School.
Senior quarterback Jarod Conner completed 13-of-22 passes in a little over a half’s work, throwing for 222 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 99 yards.
Senior running back Drexlan Allen and senior receiver Darius Ruffin remained in the game long enough to reach the 1,000-yard mark on the season in each’s respective areas of expertise.
Allen rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, while Ruffin had four catches for 73 yards and two scores.
Sophomore quarterback Jermaine Powell completed 6-of-7 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Jairus McFarland had three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown and sophomore receiver Joshua Jones had two catches for 31 yards and a score.
Sophomore Cameron Lott had a 48-yard touchdown run and junior Jamal Donaldson added a 13-yard scoring run.
As well as Hattiesburg has played this fall, Vance said he thinks the Tigers could find another gear come the postseason.
“I expect our kids to turn it up a notch," Vance said.
JACKSON, MS (WDAM) _ The Warriors rolled out to 21-0 and 34-8 leads Thursday night on their way to sewing up the No. 2 seed from Region 3-6A.
Coupled with Brandon High School’s victory over archrival Pearl High School, Oak Grove secured home-field advantage for Friday night’s opening-round game of the Class 6A playoffs.
Senior John Rhys Plumlee completed 6-of-7 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while senior backup Brandon Thornton went 3-of-3 for 17 yards and a touchdown.
Thornton also picked up 68 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Senior Jarius Smith had 65 yards and a score on seven carries and senior Ben Johnson added 41 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
Senior Tyson Keys had two catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, sophomore Jordan Coleman had three receptions for 52 yards and a score and senior Rasaiah Ruffin snagged a 5-yard touchdown pass.
The Warriors (9-2) will welcome Harrison Central High School (8-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
FOREST, MS (WDAM) _ In case anyone was wondering, the defending Class 3A state champions appear to be doing just fine, thank you.
Junior Kyser Booth scored three touchdowns, including a 15-yard interception return, and junior DeAndre Shots scored on a pair of long runs as the Jaguars pulled away from the Bearcats.
Jefferson Davis slipped to third place in Region 8-3A during the regular season, putting the Jaguars on the road for the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
No problem.
The teams traded touchdowns early on.
Shorts scored on a 60-yard run and Booth from 24 yards out, while Forest got a 54-yard scoring run from Paul Hughes and a 25-yard run from Marcus Payne as the Bearcats (7-4) took a 14-12 lead early in the second quarter.
But senior Ricky Griffith gave the Jaguars the lead for good on a 1-yard run and Shorts broke a 39-yard scoring run. After sophomore quarterback Aljurae Arnold followed with a two-point conversion run, Jefferson Davis County held a 26-14 lead at halftime.
The lead grew to 40-14 in the third quarter on pair of Booth touchdowns. The first came on an 11-yard run, followed by his interception return.
After the Bearcats scored to get within 40-22 at the end of three quarters, Arnold and senior Justin Berry scored on 1-yard runs and freshman Malcolm Hartzog capped the scoring on a 39-yard run.
The Jaguars (8-4) will welcome Region 6-3A top seed Velma Jackson High School to Bassfield for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. The Falcons (10-1) advanced to the second round with a 42-0 victory over Franklin County High School Friday night.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS (WDAM) _ Senior running back Keyon Bass rambled for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries and turned one of his two catches into another score Friday as the Tartars ousted the Bulldogs (3-8) from the Class 2A playoffs.
Taylorsville broke open a 6-0 game by scoring three times in the second quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Ty Keyes completed 10-of-15 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns and sophomore running back Jeffery Pittman rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
Senior Chandler Cline caught a 25-yard touchdown pass for Taylorsville (12-0).
The Tartars will host Pisgah High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Dragons (10-2) advanced with a 49-12 victory Friday over Amite High School.
