GoFundMe page setup to help injured Greenville football player

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The father of a Madison Central player has setup a GoFundMe page for Jeremiah Williams.
Williams, a junior at Greenville High, was injured attempting a tackle against Madison Friday night. He suffered a broken neck. CPR was performed on Williams on the field before he was airlifted to UMMC, where he remains in critical condition Monday.
John Rea’s son, Peyton, plays for Madison Central. Rea attended the game Friday night, and felt compelled to help.
Rea launched a GoFundMe page to help Williams and his family Sunday. It reached its goal of $10,000 in under 12 hours. As of Monday evening, over $23,000 had been raised.
WLBT caught up with Rea Monday afternoon after he visited Williams' mother in the hospital.
“She says thank you from the bottom of her heart for all the well wishes, all the visits, all the things that have been done for her,” Rea said. “She says ‘I’m living right now by my faith in God.'"
The GoFundMe page for Jeremiah Williams can be found here.
