Election commissions working to prepare for voters

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - On Monday, election commissions across the Pine Belt were busy putting out machines and getting equipment ready for the polls to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Jessica Bowman checked in with Forrest and Jones Counties to see what they’re expecting.
“It’s been a very busy day," Forrest County Election Commissioner Sue Polk said. "We do expect a very big turnout. Election Day, everybody needs to get out and vote. That’s a privilege we have in the United States of America to get out and vote.”
Polk said the day before an election is always busy and hands on. Teams are working to get voting machines and appropriate tools to the voting precincts.
“We have over 50,000 voters in Forrest County," Polk said. "We’ve had over 12,000 absentees already. So, we gauge the election by the absentees. With the absentees we’ve had, this is history making for almost the state of Mississippi for absentees. Every county I have checked with has way more for this year’s election.”
The Jones County Election Commission was also busy preparing its 37 precincts. Ken Reynolds, chairman of the Jones County Election Commission, said there are currently a little more than $43,000 voters in that county.
“The turnout so far on the absentees is about 3 percent," Reynolds said. "About 1,200 plus or minus voters, give or take you know, 10 or 12.”
Which is higher than the primary turnout.
“Compared to the primary we are up about 1.5 percent," Reynolds said. "So, it’s pretty good. We are expecting about a 30 to 35 percent turnout.”
“Now, your biggest year is the presidential election, but this year’s election has surpassed the numbers by far,” Polk said.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can find everything you need to know before heading to the polls here.
