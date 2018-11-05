Woman reports waking up with gun to her head in Gulfport neighborhood

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman says she was shocked Monday morning after waking up to find two intruders in her home.
Naomi Adkins lives in a neighborhood in West Gulfport. She said she was asleep when she heard the suspects break into the house. One of the men held a gun to her head, she said, while the other cased the house. Adkins did her best to stay as calm as possible.
It happened on Rhorer Avenue, which is on the west side of Gulfport. That is not far from Gaston Point Elementary School and Gaston Point Recreation Center.
Police tell WLOX that they are investigating the home invasion. However, they have not said if any arrests have been made or if officers are actively searching for the two suspects. It’s also not clear yet if anything was taken.
Despite her extensive medical challenges, Adkins said she is determined to not let this shadow her positive attitude.. WLOX’s Bill Snyder talks more with Adkins coming up later tonight.
