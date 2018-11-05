USM study looks at Coast residents’ resiliency

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The University of Southern Mississippi is in the middle of a study looking at Coast residents' resilience against disasters, both natural and man-made. Students are going door to door with a survey in an effort to judge where people on the coast are in terms of being prepared.
Dr. Tim Rehner, Director of the School of Social Work at Southern Miss, told WLOX News the coast is actually less prepared for the next big storm than we were in years past, and it’s simply because of the passage of time.
"We respond to planning in a much more active way the nearer we are to the disaster and the longer we go away from what was that event the less prepared we become," Dr. Rehner explained. "I think older people, people who have survived it and had post-traumatic growth do better planning ahead, which is kind of surprising at some level, which is that if you're older, you tend to make better plans but the further away you are from the insult, the event, the less worried you are about the next one."
Of course, the most recent tragic events for the Mississippi Gulf Coast aren’t really that recent - Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the BP oil spill in 2010.
The data for this study is being collected by students going door to door. We asked Dr. Rehner if there’s an advantage to doing it that way?
“Well the methodology, there’s a lot of it that’s just about sampling. And it’s a cluster sampling where we’ve randomly selected blocks or houses where we can go in the three counties across from I-10 and then we send the students to those places to knock on those doors. So, the logic with a cluster sample is you don’t have to interview everybody in that neighborhood or in that block. You need several and once you’ve got those you can move on to another because the people on those blocks typically have common characteristics. That’s the sampling approach.”
This is the fourth sample USM has done on this particular issue dating back to post-Hurricane Katrina. Student workers collected 358 surveys in 2010, 379 in 2015 and 328 in 2017. There’s a chance that whatever measurement comes out of this could be used in terms of public policy.
“We hope so,” Dr. Rehner said. “To my knowledge there has never been anything done in a repeated fashion multiple times to look at adaptation coping on the Mississippi Coast. Generally, you have a disaster and then people come in from outside to do surveys. They’ll say this is level of depression, levels of resilience, levels of whatever, but there’s no baselines to which that can be compared. In this case it’s really the same instruments, the same scales over multiple years so we have a baseline. We’d like to think that anchors a whole lot of characteristics for us on the Gulf Coast.”
“It would be nice to be able to go through our data and find those that are the most resilient, who’ve been able to learn the most out of survival and share that with the populations we know are the most at risk and the least likely to respond in a way that would save them, reduce loss, and make life easier for our first responders.”
You can read more about the study, and see highlights from the 2017 survey here: https://bit.ly/2yRBfOH
