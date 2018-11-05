Tylertown man killed in hit-and-run

Broken Windshield
By Cheryl Lasseter | November 5, 2018 at 10:37 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 10:46 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Tylertown man was killed in a hit-and-run accident Saturday night, and police don’t know who did it.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says just before midnight, 66 year old Luther Kent Boyd got stuck in a ditch while trying to turn around on Highway 27, near Salem in Walthall County. He got out of his white Nissan Frontier and began walking north.

He was hit by a white four-door car and a blue SUV and he died on the scene.

Investigators are working to try and find out who hit Boyd and kept going.

