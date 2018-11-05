Suspects charged in Lamar County shooting appear in court

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The five suspects charged in connection to a Lamar County shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Friday appeared before a judge Monday morning.
Kingston Lampton, 22, Deshawn Sherman, 20, Alexander McCallum, 21, Da’jah Williams, 19, and Maedariol Arrington, 20, are all charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Bond was set at $200,000 for Lampton and Sherman. McCallum, Williams and Arrington had their bonds revoked due to being out on bond for previous felony charges.
All five suspects are being held at the Lamar County Jail.
According to Sheriff Danny Rigel, the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Friday on Magnolia Drive. Rigel said the victim was shot in the stomach and rushed to an area hospital.
Rigel said Monday the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
Deputies said Lampton, Sherman, McCallum, Williams and Arrington were arrested near the scene of the shooting after jumping from the window of a two-story apartment as deputies worked to secure the area.
Rigel said several weapons were seized from that apartment.
According to Rigel, investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.
