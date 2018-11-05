Shareholder activist Evelyn Y. Davis dies at 89

At a Home Depot meeting in 2007, she heckled then-CEO Frank Blake. "You're a phony, Frank!" she yelled. At Bank of America in 2010, she told CEO Brian Moynihan that he looked like her handsome first ex-husband (three more were to follow). The next year, she chewed out Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein for the regulatory fines that the bank had racked up. She told Blankfein, however, that it wasn't personal ... that he wasn't so bad-looking.