Senate candidates make stops in Hattiesburg ahead of election

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Two Senate candidates made stops in Hattiesburg on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s special election.
The vote will determine who will fill the remainder of Sen. Thad Cochran’s term in the Senate after he retired in April.
Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was appointed by Governor Phil Bryant to fill Cochran’s seat until the special election, stopped by the Hub City Monday morning with Bryant. They spoke to supporters about the need to keep Republicans in control of Congress and what’s at stake for Mississippi.
Later in the day, Chris McDaniel stopped by Hattiesburg to campaign close to home. McDaniel spoke to voters in the parking lot of Cheddars on Highway 98, saying that he would fight for President Donald Trump’s agenda if elected.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.