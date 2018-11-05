Saints shuffle NFC pecking order by beating Rams

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WDAM) -The paths may very well cross again on the winding road to Super Bowl LIII, but at least for a night or two or three, the New Orleans Saints hold the penthouse view in the National Football Conference.
Saints third-year receiver Michael Thomas caught 12 passes for a new single-game record 211 yards in a 45-35 shootout with the heretofore unbeaten Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon before 73,086 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The teams combined for 80 points and 970 yards total offense as Saints (7-1) won their seventh consecutive game to hand the Rams (8-1) their first loss the season.
The victory re-established the pecking order in the NFC, with the South Division-leading Saints now leading the pack on one side of the National Football League bracket.
“From the standpoint of how we knew they were unbeaten, and we want to be the ones in control, yeah, it was a big win,” said Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns. “… But it’s a gauntlet and we know that we have to earn it, week in, week out.”
Thomas’ biggest catch came on the longest play of a game, a 72-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-7 play with 3 minutes, 46 seconds. On that catch, Thomas broke the 39-year-old team record of 205 yards set by Wes Chandler in a 1979 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
“He played outstanding (Sunday),” New Orleans coach Sean Payton said of Thomas.
The catch also led to Thomas’ recreating Joe Horn’s post-scoring celebration, the one where Horn had dug a stashed cellphone from the padding of the goalpost stanchion. Horn was flagged 15 yards for his stunt in 2003. Fifteen years later, so was Thomas.
:”I didn’t see it,” Brees said, a smile slowly sliding across his face.”I only know we got a 15-yard penalty, but, uh, no, I didn’t see it.”
The play capped a late-game, 10-point spurt by the Saints, who had led by 21 points in the first half and held an 18-point halftime lead.
But New Orleans slipped into a extended offensive funk in the second half, with the Rams shaving 10 points off their deficit in the third quarter before tying the score midway through the fourth quarter on a 41-yard, play-action touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Cooper Kupp and Goff’s two-point conversion pass to Gerald Everett.
But the Saints immediately responded, regaining the lead on Wil Lutz’ 54-yard field goal to put New Orleans ahead 38-35 with 6:23 to play.
After the Saints came up with their first, three-and-out defensive stand of the game, Brees found Thomas on a third-and-7 play on a double-move from the 28-yard line.
“That whole thing, yeah, this is where we go and win the game.” Brees said. “We get a field goal, the defense gets a huge stop, and then boom.”
The Rams, who had come into the game leading the NFL with 150.9 yards per game, were limited to 92 yards Sunday. The Saints outrushed the Rams with 141 yards.
“We thought coming in that winning the rushing battle would be a big part of winning the game, and I think that showed itself right,” Payton said.
Los Angeles’ main back, Robert Gurley, was held to 68 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while coming up with six catches for just 11 yards.
“This is a great team and credit to the Saints,” Gurley said. “They have a great offense, a great defense and great coaching.
“They were the better team (Sunday). Credit them with the win.”
New Orleans second-year running back Alvin Kamara tied his career and season highs by scoring three touchdowns, all in the first half, sandwiching scoring runs of 11 yards and 1 yard around a 16-yard touchdown pass from Brees.
Kamara rushed for 82 yards and two scores and caught four passes for 34 yards and another touchdown. His 2-yard run on a fourth-and-1 at the Rams’ 41-yard line iced the game at the two-minute warning as the Saints ran out the clock.
“We just felt pretty good about getting a yard there,” Payton said.
Goff was nearly as good as Brees in a quarterback duel that lived up to the billing, hitting 28-of-40 passes to finish with 391 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.
In addition to Kupp, Goff threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Brandin Cooks in the first half and an 18-yardrer to running back Malcolm Brown.
Cooks, who was drafted and once played for the Saints, caught six passes for 114 yards. Kupp had five catches for 89 yards and Roberts Woods added five catches for 71 yards.
Brees, who completed 25-of-36 passes, tossed a 13-yard scoring pass to tight end Ben Watson and a 4-yard scoring pass to receiver Tre’Quan Smith.
