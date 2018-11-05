Pine Belt Football Playoff Schedule

For Friday, Nov. 9

By Tim Doherty | November 5, 2018 at 2:28 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 2:28 PM

(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday)

Mississippi High School Activities Association

Class 1A

First round

  • Leake County (7-3) at Lumberton (10-1)
  • French Camp (7-4) at Stringer (10-2)
  • East Marion (6-5) at Noxapater (10-2)

Class 2A

First round

  • Taylorsville 50, Perry Central 0
  • (Perry Central (3-8) eliminated)
  • Bay Springs 60, North Forrest 27
  • (North Forrest (5-6) eliminated)
  • Richton 36, Heidelberg 6
  • (Heidelberg (4-8) eliminated)
  • Collins 34, Enterprise 6

Second round

  • Pisgah (10-2) at Taylorsville (12-0)
  • Collins (10-1) at St. Joseph Catholic (6-6)
  • Richton (8-3) at Mize (4-8)
  • Bay Springs (9-3) at Pelahatchie (11-1)

Class 3A

First round

  • Seminary 53, Southeast Lauderdale 7
  • Columbia 42, Morton 7
  • Jefferson Davis County 61, Forest 22
  • Raleigh 25, Jefferson County 6
  • Magee 50, Hazlehurst 24

Second round

  • Seminary (9-3) at Raleigh (5-7)
  • Columbia at Crystal Springs (7-4)
  • Velma Jackson (10-1) at Jefferson Davis County (8-4)
  • Magee (9-3) at Winona (12-0)

Class 4A

First round

  • South Pike 18, Sumrall 16
  • (Sumrall (8-4) eliminated)
  • Poplarville 50, Jackson Lanier 20
  • Greene County 35, McComb 8
  • Mendenhall 38, Moss Point 26

Second round

  • Greene County (9-3) at East Central (10-0)
  • Poplarville (10-1) at Northeast Lauderdale (7-4)
  • Mendenhall (10-1) at South Pike (10-2)

Class 5A

First round

  • Brookhaven (7-4) at Hattiesburg (11-0)
  • Wayne County (7-4) at Laurel (8-3)
  • Stone (4-6) at West Jones (9-2)
  • Natchez (7-4) at Picayune (8-3)

Class 6A

First round

  • St. Martin (7-4) at Brandon (11-1)
  • Petal (5-6) at Gulfport (10-1)
  • Harrison Central (8-3) at Oak Grove (9-2)
  • Pearl (7-4) at Ocean Springs (7-4)

Mississippi Association of Independent Schools

Playoffs

Division AAA

First round

  • Bayou Academy 35, Columbia Academy 26
  • (Columbia Academy (3-8) eliminated)
  • Wayne Academy 28, Silliman Institute 20

Quarterfinals

  • Central Hinds Academy 21, Wayne Academy 20
  • (Wayne County (6-6) eliminated)

Division AA

First round

  • Sylva Bay Academy 46, Newton County Academy 19

Quarterfinals

  • Sylva Bay Academy 27, Tri-County Academy 24 (OT)

Semifinals

  • Centreville Academy (7-5) at Sylva Bay Academy (10-2)

