Pine Belt Football Playoff Schedule

(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday)
Class 1A
First round
- Leake County (7-3) at Lumberton (10-1)
- French Camp (7-4) at Stringer (10-2)
- East Marion (6-5) at Noxapater (10-2)
Class 2A
First round
- Taylorsville 50, Perry Central 0
- (Perry Central (3-8) eliminated)
- Bay Springs 60, North Forrest 27
- (North Forrest (5-6) eliminated)
- Richton 36, Heidelberg 6
- (Heidelberg (4-8) eliminated)
- Collins 34, Enterprise 6
Second round
- Pisgah (10-2) at Taylorsville (12-0)
- Collins (10-1) at St. Joseph Catholic (6-6)
- Richton (8-3) at Mize (4-8)
- Bay Springs (9-3) at Pelahatchie (11-1)
Class 3A
First round
- Seminary 53, Southeast Lauderdale 7
- Columbia 42, Morton 7
- Jefferson Davis County 61, Forest 22
- Raleigh 25, Jefferson County 6
- Magee 50, Hazlehurst 24
Second round
- Seminary (9-3) at Raleigh (5-7)
- Columbia at Crystal Springs (7-4)
- Velma Jackson (10-1) at Jefferson Davis County (8-4)
- Magee (9-3) at Winona (12-0)
Class 4A
First round
- South Pike 18, Sumrall 16
- (Sumrall (8-4) eliminated)
- Poplarville 50, Jackson Lanier 20
- Greene County 35, McComb 8
- Mendenhall 38, Moss Point 26
Second round
- Greene County (9-3) at East Central (10-0)
- Poplarville (10-1) at Northeast Lauderdale (7-4)
- Mendenhall (10-1) at South Pike (10-2)
Class 5A
First round
- Brookhaven (7-4) at Hattiesburg (11-0)
- Wayne County (7-4) at Laurel (8-3)
- Stone (4-6) at West Jones (9-2)
- Natchez (7-4) at Picayune (8-3)
Class 6A
First round
- St. Martin (7-4) at Brandon (11-1)
- Petal (5-6) at Gulfport (10-1)
- Harrison Central (8-3) at Oak Grove (9-2)
- Pearl (7-4) at Ocean Springs (7-4)
Division AAA
First round
- Bayou Academy 35, Columbia Academy 26
- (Columbia Academy (3-8) eliminated)
- Wayne Academy 28, Silliman Institute 20
Quarterfinals
- Central Hinds Academy 21, Wayne Academy 20
- (Wayne County (6-6) eliminated)
Division AA
First round
- Sylva Bay Academy 46, Newton County Academy 19
Quarterfinals
- Sylva Bay Academy 27, Tri-County Academy 24 (OT)
Semifinals
- Centreville Academy (7-5) at Sylva Bay Academy (10-2)
